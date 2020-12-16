NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow, Golladay, Stafford Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial Week 15 injury report released Wednesday
Author:
Publish date:

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Tennessee Titans Team team that sits with a 9-4 record and sit at the top of the AFC South. 

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained on Wednesday that Kenny Golladay, Darryl Roberts, Tyrell Crosby, Jason Cabinda, Matthew Stafford and Jason Cabinda would not be participating in the indoor practice.

When asked, Bevell explained what he needs to hear from the veteran quarterback in order to feel confident that he could suit up. 

“Obviously he’s going to have to make sure that he can handle whatever the level of pain that he’s in," Bevell said. "I mean, that’s going to be a big factor, and then, can he function with that pain level, are really going to be the two things. We have great lines of communications. He’s not going to do something that he’s not able to do. So like I said, there will be other things that are in there, but right now, I’m going to be trusting him.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Plan to Interview Louis Riddick Friday

3 Coaches That Fit Chris Spielman's Vision

Poll: Do You Trust Chris Spielman to Aid Detroit Lions?

How Detroit Lions Will Play in New Era Explained

Chris Spielman: 'In Unity, There is Strength'

Pros and Cons of Hiring Rick Smith as Next Lions GM

Bevell on Playoff Chances: 'You're Saying There's a Chance, Right?'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

USATSI_15235986_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow, Golladay, Stafford Out

USATSI_15177653_168388382_lowres
News

Should Jeff Okudah Switch to Safety?

lions5
News

Lions Plan to Interview Louis Riddick Friday for GM Position

saleh5
News

3 Coaches That Fit Chris Spielman's Vision

lions5
Polls

Do You Trust Chris Spielman to Aid Detroit Lions?

stafford5
News

How Detroit Lions Will Play in New Era Explained

USATSI_15020910_168388382_lowres
News

Packers-Lions Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

lions5
News

Chris Spielman Explains What Type of Culture Detroit Lions Need

USATSI_13192336_168388382_lowres
News

Lion Hire Chris Spielman as Special Assistant