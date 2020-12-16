Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow, Golladay, Stafford Out

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Tennessee Titans Team team that sits with a 9-4 record and sit at the top of the AFC South.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained on Wednesday that Kenny Golladay, Darryl Roberts, Tyrell Crosby, Jason Cabinda, Matthew Stafford and Jason Cabinda would not be participating in the indoor practice.

When asked, Bevell explained what he needs to hear from the veteran quarterback in order to feel confident that he could suit up.

“Obviously he’s going to have to make sure that he can handle whatever the level of pain that he’s in," Bevell said. "I mean, that’s going to be a big factor, and then, can he function with that pain level, are really going to be the two things. We have great lines of communications. He’s not going to do something that he’s not able to do. So like I said, there will be other things that are in there, but right now, I’m going to be trusting him.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

