Skip to main content

Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactive List

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their second victory of the 2022 season. 

Last week, the team was unable to force the Seattle Seahawks into punting on one single occasion, in four quarters of action. 

Ahead of their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. must find the answers on defense, if they are going to have any chance of success against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. 

While the talk this week has been about the team's subpar defense, the Lions' offense has performed at a very high level. 

On Friday, Campbell was asked about Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker matching up against Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. 

"It’s a big matchup. I like our tackles," Campbell said. "They’ve, both of those guys, Decker and Sewell, have played at a high level all year. Sewell continues to get better and really get into a groove, and I would say Decker is playing some of the best ball that I’ve seen. I mean, he really is. He’s playing at a high level, run and pass. So, I like our matchups.

"Now, let me say this, Judon is -- I think he’s gotten better every year," Campbell continued further. And just when you think he’s a menace, he takes it up another notch. So, he’s somebody we’ve got to pay close attention to. We can’t let him wreck this game.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hockenson5

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Patriots

Read more on the Detroit Lions' keys to victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

goff5

Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points

Could the Lions contest against the Patriots be a high-scoring affair?

USATSI_19167762_168388382_lowres

Predictions: Lions-Patriots

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 5 road contest against the New England Patriots.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 5 inactives:

WR DJ Chark 

DL John Cominsky 

DL Charles Harris 

S JuJu Hughes 

T Matt Nelson 

CB Amani Oruwariye 

RB D'Andre Swift 

hockenson5
News

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Patriots

By Vito Chirco
goff5
News

Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19167762_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Lions-Patriots

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play against Patriots

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

How to Watch Lions vs. Patriots: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

By John Maakaron
hockenson5
News

Why T.J. Hockenson May Be 'Problematic' for Patriots

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19186162_168388382_lowres
News

T.J. Lang: Russell Wilson Is 'So Fraudulent and Fake'

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19108732_168388382_lowres
News

Why Oregon LB Noah Sewell Is Prospect Lions Should Watch

By Christian Booher