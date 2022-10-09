The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their second victory of the 2022 season.

Last week, the team was unable to force the Seattle Seahawks into punting on one single occasion, in four quarters of action.

Ahead of their bye week, head coach Dan Campbell and Co. must find the answers on defense, if they are going to have any chance of success against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

While the talk this week has been about the team's subpar defense, the Lions' offense has performed at a very high level.

On Friday, Campbell was asked about Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker matching up against Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise.

"It’s a big matchup. I like our tackles," Campbell said. "They’ve, both of those guys, Decker and Sewell, have played at a high level all year. Sewell continues to get better and really get into a groove, and I would say Decker is playing some of the best ball that I’ve seen. I mean, he really is. He’s playing at a high level, run and pass. So, I like our matchups.

"Now, let me say this, Judon is -- I think he’s gotten better every year," Campbell continued further. And just when you think he’s a menace, he takes it up another notch. So, he’s somebody we’ve got to pay close attention to. We can’t let him wreck this game.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 5 inactives:

WR DJ Chark

DL John Cominsky

DL Charles Harris

S JuJu Hughes

T Matt Nelson

CB Amani Oruwariye

RB D'Andre Swift