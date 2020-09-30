Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hand, Trufant, Bryant Limited

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Wednesday to begin their preparations for this Sundays matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Matt Patricia noted in his pre-practice media session that cornerback C.J. Moore would not be participating in many drills on Wednesday, but that returning safety Jayron Kearse would be available for the first time this season to participate at practice.

Kearse completed his three-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for Detroit's secondary.

Patricia also commented Wednesday on the challenges start wideout Michael Thomas presents, if he is able to return from injury.

“Obviously a great player and a go-to guy for Drew Brees," Patricia explained. "Someone that he trusts really in a system where Drew can do a lot of different things at the line of scrimmage based on coverage and calls and communication. He runs a great slant route at the No. 2 slot where he’s just going to come off and move the defender out of his way. It’s the catch-and-run plays after that that is just great. Huge target for them to convert first downs and keep the chains moving -- just a great player.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (LP)

