SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hand, Trufant, Bryant Limited

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Wednesday to begin their preparations for this Sundays matchup against the New Orleans Saints. 

Head coach Matt Patricia noted in his pre-practice media session that cornerback C.J. Moore would not be participating in many drills on Wednesday, but that returning safety Jayron Kearse would be available for the first time this season to participate at practice. 

Kearse completed his three-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for Detroit's secondary. 

Patricia also commented Wednesday on the challenges start wideout Michael Thomas presents, if he is able to return from injury. 

“Obviously a great player and a go-to guy for Drew Brees," Patricia explained. "Someone that he trusts really in a system where Drew can do a lot of different things at the line of scrimmage based on coverage and calls and communication. He runs a great slant route at the No. 2 slot where he’s just going to come off and move the defender out of his way. It’s the catch-and-run plays after that that is just great. Huge target for them to convert first downs and keep the chains moving -- just a great player.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (LP)

More from SI All Lions:

Lions QB Coach Shares Why Matthew Stafford Excels in Fourth-Quarter

The One Matchup Lions Must Exploit against Saints

Drew Brees Is Next 'Short' Quarterback for Lions to Take Down

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Wants Even More Carries

Evaluating Upcoming Lions' Roster Decisions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Read more on Adrian Peterson's current role in the Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Defensive Trends Lions Must Keep against Saints

Read more on the defensive trends the Lions must keep going against the Saints

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions' Defensive Grades: Jarrad Davis' Role Decreased

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

The One Matchup Lions Must Exploit against Saints

Read more on an advantage the Detroit Lions should exploit when the New Orleans Saints visit Ford Field Sunday.

John Maakaron

Drew Brees Is Next 'Short' QB on Schedule for Lions

Read more on New Orleans' Drew Brees being the next "short" quarterback for the Lions to take down

Vito Chirco

'We Set Our Bar High': Players on Lions' Defense Demanding Respect

Read more on why Jamie Collins and the Detroit Lions' defense want to prove critics of the defense wrong.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Okudah Admits Cardinals' 'High-Octane' Offense Exhausted Him

Jeff Okudah explains in postgame the play in which he took himself off the field Sunday

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Who's in Lions' Week 3 Penthouse and Doghouse?

Read more on who's in the Detroit Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after Week 3

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Evaluating Upcoming Roster Decisions

Read more on the upcoming roster decisions facing the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1