Lions' Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: Golladay, Okudah, Crosby Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Green Bay Packers team that was victorious at Lambeau Field, 42-21, in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. 

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell explained that wideout Kenny Golladay and cornerback Jeff Okudah would not be participating in practice on Wednesday.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who has cleared concussion protocol, is looking to make his way back onto the field, and that process began with practice Wednesday.

“I think it’s still just trying to ramp him up from what he was going through more than the rustiness, but we’re still taking that into consideration," Bevell said. "It’s important for us to kind of get him up to speed. When you take that much time off and you’re not out there running around full speed, (you) don’t want to give him full go and then have him have a soft tissue injury or anything. Kind of want to work him back in as well, but I would say kind of more from the illness.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

