Detroit Lions' Week 9 Inactives: Vaitai Active, Blough Inactive

The Detroit Lions (3-4) are 4-point road underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-5).

Detroit will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak against a Vikings team that had a surprising road victory against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Unfortunately, Detroit will be without the services of star wideout Kenny Golladay and defensive end Trey Flowers.

Head coach Matt Patricia shared the challenges of preparing this week with three members of the roster being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As Patricia explained,

"Really good question as far as how to just manage and balance all that stuff. I think for us it’s really important that we’re trying to do everything we can protocol-wise to stay in front of it and stay safe. We knew that probably getting towards the month of November and December as flu season kicked up -- we certainly understood that situations might change, and things might change from that aspect of it. Obviously trying to stay ahead as far as what’s going on out in the communities and knowing that will definitely affect us as we go. Doing the best we can to stay in front of it from that standpoint and trying to always go more extreme than we need to, just to make sure that we’re staying safe, but understand that everything can change, you know, day-by-day. I think for us it’s just to handle that and be in front of it and just continue to prepare as consistent as possible. I think that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB

Kenny Golladay - WR

Tracy Walker - CB

Jamal Agnew - RB/WR

Logan Stenberg - OL

Joe Dahl - G

How to Watch

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: November 8th, 1:00 p.m. EST

Television: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Betting Odds

Lions +4

Over/Under: 51.5 points

Money line: Lions +175, Colts -209

