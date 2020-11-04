SI.com
Lions' Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vaitai, Decker, Agnew Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be looking to rebound after their Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and next up is a road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit's defense must resolve their issues on defense in a hurry, as the Vikings' offense features one of the most explosive running backs in the league in Dalvin Cook. 

Cook was instrumental in Minnesota's 28-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers, as he totaled four total touchdowns. He secured 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded 63 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Head coach Matt Patricia expressed on Wednesday that newly acquired Everson Griffen would begin his preparation with the squad and would be a participant in practice all this week.

“Everson (Griffen) will be at practice today, and obviously with Everson and (Jayron) Kearse, we’ve got a couple of guys who are familiar with their team. But it’s like everything -- the teams change, things change. But certainly, we know those guys will be excited to go back to Minnesota.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (NP)

T Taylor Decker - Back (NP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (NP)

DB Tracy Walker Foot - (NP)

OL Joe Dahl - Back (LP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (LP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip/Groin (LP)

DT Danny Shelton - Wrist (LP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

