Lions' Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Vaitai, Decker, Agnew Out

The Detroit Lions will be looking to rebound after their Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and next up is a road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit's defense must resolve their issues on defense in a hurry, as the Vikings' offense features one of the most explosive running backs in the league in Dalvin Cook.

Cook was instrumental in Minnesota's 28-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers, as he totaled four total touchdowns. He secured 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded 63 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Head coach Matt Patricia expressed on Wednesday that newly acquired Everson Griffen would begin his preparation with the squad and would be a participant in practice all this week.

“Everson (Griffen) will be at practice today, and obviously with Everson and (Jayron) Kearse, we’ve got a couple of guys who are familiar with their team. But it’s like everything -- the teams change, things change. But certainly, we know those guys will be excited to go back to Minnesota.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (NP)

T Taylor Decker - Back (NP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (NP)

DB Tracy Walker Foot - (NP)

OL Joe Dahl - Back (LP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (LP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Hip/Groin (LP)

DT Danny Shelton - Wrist (LP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Not Seen at Practice Wednesday

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai Trending Towards Being Second-Round Bust

Jarrad Davis Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

Ranking GM Bob Quinn's Best Trades

Lions' Week 9 Power Rankings

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast