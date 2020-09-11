Lions' Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Golladay Doubtful, Vaitai Out Sunday

Two significant contributors that Detroit will be counting on this Sunday were severely limited in practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai were restricted Friday, according to Lions coach Matt Patricia.

"As far as practice is concerned, some guys that are really out, very limited right now is Hunter Bryant. C.J. Moore, Kenny Golladay and (Halapoulivaati) Vaitai. Other than that, everyone’s going to be out there trying to work through. We’ll see what some of those guys can do. We’ll just kind of take it from there," Patricia said in a video conference prior to Friday's practice.

Regarding Golladay, Patriciate explained further, "He’ll be out at practice. He'll be dressed, and we’ll see what he can do -- but probably pretty limited.”

Vaitai will miss the season opener against the Bears with a foot injury and Golladay was listed as doubtful with a nagging hamstring injury.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (NP) Out

S C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP) Out

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (NP) Out

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (NP) Doubtful

WR Danny Amendola - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

CB Jeff Okudah - Hamstring (LP) Questionable

DT Da'Shawn Hand - Groin (LP) Questionable

DE Julian Okwara - Knee (LP) Questionable

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin (LP) Questionable

RB D’Andre Swift - Hip (FP)

Related

SI NFL Publishers Week 1 Predictions

Lions' Defensive Snap Counts Predictions

Scouting Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Adrian Peterson on Matthew Stafford: 'He's Blessed'

3 Bold Predictions for the Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast