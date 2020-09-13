SI.com
AllLions
Detroit Lions' Week 1 Inactives: Kenny Golladay Out against Bears

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions made it official Sunday. 

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay will not suit up and play against the Chicago Bears. 

Detroit will now turn to veterans Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr. to lead an offense expected to produce at a high level in 2020. 

The depth at the wide receiver position and utilizing the tight end unit with more regularity should allow for Detroit to make up for Golladay's productivity. 

"Now, we’re kind of working into that training camp mode, even though I know the regular season is starting, but (the) timeline of guys getting ready to go and prepare -- where now it’s a little bit more of the soft-tissue stuff," Patricia said Friday in a video conference. 

He explained further, "I would say the one thing that we’re trying to do -- and really why you’ll see it on the injury report a lot -- is we’re trying to prevent them from being long-term type of soft-tissue injuries. So, even if we get guys that are tight, that may be on the milder side, maybe a seven, 10, 14-day type stuff. We’re trying to prevent the four-week type of injury there.”

Here is the list of Detroit Lions' inactives:

Golladay

CB Jeff Okudah 

RB Jonathan Williams

S C.J. Moore 

OL Logan Stenberg 

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai

TE Hunter Bryant 

