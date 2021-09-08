Lions' Week 1 Offensive Snap Count Predictions

Read more on which members of the Lions' roster will see the most game action this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Detroit Lions' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers just a few days away, the roster has been cut down, and roles are starting to become more apparent.

Here is our prediction as to how frequently each offensive player will be on the field in Week 1.

Quarterbacks

1.) Jared Goff -- 100%

2.) David Blough -- 0%

Not much explanation is needed in this case. Barring an unforeseen injury or a blowout, there shouldn’t be any reason Blough takes a snap against San Francisco.

Running Backs

1.) D’Andre Swift -- 45%

2.) Jamaal Williams -- 40%

3.) Jason Cabinda (FB) -- 30%

4.) Jermar Jefferson -- 10%

5.) Godwin Igwebuike -- 5%

Lions general manager Brad Holmes identified the running backs unit as one of the team's strengths when asked last week.

"I think our running back position is a strength, and I think that we want to be able to run the football. But, I believe that we have the staff in place and the personnel in place to have those expectations," Holmes said.

Wide Receivers

1.) Tyrell Williams -- 85%

2.) Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 80 %

3.) Kalif Raymond -- 70%

4.) Quintez Cephus -- 50%

5.) Trinity Benson -- 20%

6.) KhaDarel Hodge -- 5%

7.) Tom Kennedy -- 5%

It will be interesting to observe how often new wideouts Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge see the field in their first game with the Lions.

Despite making the 53-man roster, Tom Kennedy should see limited game action in Week 1, as the offense will look to play its top receivers in a big-time way against the 49ers.

Tight Ends

1.) T.J. Hockenson -- 80%

2.) Darren Fells -- 20%

There really isn't a reason to ever take Hockenson off the field, as he should become Goff's favorite target this season.

Look for Hockenson to be a significant part of the Lions' offensive gameplan -- and not just in the season opener.

Offensive Line

1.) Taylor Decker --100%

2.) Jonah Jackson -- 100%

3.) Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- 100%

4.) Frank Ragnow -- 100%

5.) Penei Sewell -- 100%

6.) Matt Nelson-- 0%

7.) Logan Stenberg -- 0%

8.) Evan Brown-- 0%

It's the first opportunity for the supposed strength of the 2021 roster to play together and prove why expectations are high for this unit.

Rookie Penei Sewell struggled at times during the preseason, but the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will now have the opportunity to play in games that matter.

Decker, Jackson, Ragnow and Vaitai, along with the rookie in Sewell, should get the opportunity to open up holes for Swift and Williams all afternoon.