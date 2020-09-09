SI.com
Detroit Lions Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

John Maakaron

In preparation of Sunday's season opening game against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions took to the practice field on Wednesday. 

One positive item of note is that all of the active running backs were available to practice, including rookie running back D'Andre Swift. 

Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant and safety C.J. Moore were held out of Wednesday's practice.

In his pre-practice media session, head coach Matt Patricia explained the challenges of Week 1 preparations without having any preseason games of the opponent to review. 

"Obviously the added pressure of being in-division right away is another element that I think is always difficult. Certainly, there’s going to be a lot of unknowns in the game, we know that," Patricia said. 

Sunday's game at Ford Field will be the first time Detroit's team will be on the field competing against another opponent this season.

"This is our first time getting out on the field with our team. Certainly gameday, as a coach, you’re always alert for maybe things to go a little bit awry just in getting used to the players themselves on gameday. Some of these guys we haven’t been around, some of the players haven’t been around us as coaches on gameday," Patricia explained. "So, trying to make sure that you do a good combination of mixing in really good game-plan stuff along with making sure that you do the basics really well, and just being ready to adjust. I think that will be the biggest thing in the game for both teams, being able to adjust what may be new or what may be different."

Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (NP)

S C.J. Moore - Hamstring (NP)

WR Danny Amendola - Hamstring (LP)

DT Da'Shawn Hand - Groin (LP)

DE Julian Okwara - Knee (LP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin (LP)

RB D’Andre Swift - Hip (LP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (LP)

RT Halapoulivaati Vatai Foot - (LP)

