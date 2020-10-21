Lions' Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Flowers, Jones Jr. Out

The Detroit Lions will be looking to build upon their Week 6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next up is a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit is now beginning their preparations to take on a Falcons team that features a veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan and two wide receivers performing at a high level in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

According to a pool report, veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and center Frank Ragnow were not active participants in Wednesday's practice.

It was also observed that defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand was not out on the practice field at all.

Trey Flowers (wrist) and Marvin Jones Jr. (knee) appeared on the injury report and did not practice Wednesday.

Also, wide receiver Danny Amendola was limited with a foot issue.

Second-year defensive end Austin Bryant made an appearance at practice and will be looking to work his back into the rotation along Detroit's defensive line.

“We don’t look at the big picture, I think what we’re trying to do is just make sure we get a couple good reps here today for him and make sure we see what that looks like and give him some confidence and just get back into the rhythm of things for him," head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday during a video conference. "Austin’s a phenomenal guy every single day he studies, he learns, he listens, he works hard. I’m excited just to get him back on the field and let him get going and coach him and see where we’re at. But certainly haven’t done football stuff here in a long time, so we just have to be patient with that, too, and make sure that we go through the process to get him back out there in the right manner.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

DE Trey Flowers - Wrist (NP)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. - Knee (NP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP)

WR Danny Amendola - Foot (LP)

G Joe Dahl - Groin (FP)

