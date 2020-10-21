SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Flowers, Jones Jr. Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be looking to build upon their Week 6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next up is a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit is now beginning their preparations to take on a Falcons team that features a veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan and two wide receivers performing at a high level in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

According to a pool report, veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and center Frank Ragnow were not active participants in Wednesday's practice. 

It was also observed that defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand was not out on the practice field at all. 

Trey Flowers (wrist) and Marvin Jones Jr. (knee) appeared on the injury report and did not practice Wednesday.

Also, wide receiver Danny Amendola was limited with a foot issue.

Second-year defensive end Austin Bryant made an appearance at practice and will be looking to work his back into the rotation along Detroit's defensive line. 

“We don’t look at the big picture, I think what we’re trying to do is just make sure we get a couple good reps here today for him and make sure we see what that looks like and give him some confidence and just get back into the rhythm of things for him," head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday during a video conference. "Austin’s a phenomenal guy every single day he studies, he learns, he listens, he works hard. I’m excited just to get him back on the field and let him get going and coach him and see where we’re at. But certainly haven’t done football stuff here in a long time, so we just have to be patient with that, too, and make sure that we go through the process to get him back out there in the right manner.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

DE Trey Flowers - Wrist (NP)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. - Knee (NP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP)

WR Danny Amendola - Foot (LP)

G Joe Dahl - Groin (FP)

More from SI All Lions:

Rookie Julian Okwara Placed on Injured Reserve

3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Darrell Bevell Explains Running Backs Rotation

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Lions Have Earned Top PFF Run-Blocking Grade in NFL

Rumor: AFC Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: NFL Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

Read more on linebacker Jarrad Davis being a potential trade target for a winning AFC team.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

Read more on the Detroit Lions' chances of winning their next four games on the schedule.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Here are the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 6 win in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

Hdawg

Lions Need to Use Offensive Weapons Better

Read more on the Lions needing to use their offensive weapons better moving forward

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

Read more on Kenny Golladay's teammates taking to social media to show support of him getting a new contract from Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Lions' Week 6 Defensive Grades: Matt Patricia Finally Adjusts Defense

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Jacksonville Jaguars

John Maakaron

by

rupturedlion37

D'Andre Swift Deserves to Be Lions' Feature Running Back

Read more on why rookie running back D'Andre Swift deserves to be the Detroit Lions' feature running back.

Vito Chirco

by

Sumbeach239

3 Detroit Lions That Could Be Traded

Read more on which members of the Detroit Lions' roster could be traded by the deadline.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Rogerwilcoe

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week To Focus on Getting Better

Read more on Matt Patricia discussing if the Lions can build momentum following the Detroit Lions victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Maakaron

Darrell Bevell Explains How He Plans to Use Running Back Rotation

Read more on how offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell plans to use rookie running back D'Andre Swift along with the other running backs on the Detroit Lions' roster.

John Maakaron