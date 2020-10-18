Detroit Lions' Week 6 Inactives: Ragnow to Play Sunday, Cephus Inactive

The Detroit Lions (1-3) are a road favorite against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4).

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, if Detroit fails to secure a victory, ownership could make a coaching change.

"There is mounting frustration within the Lions' front office about the team's slow start and propensity to continue to blow big leads, with many in the organization believing a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday will result in a coaching change," La Canfora writes.

There has been rampant speculation regarding the future of a regime that has failed to win at the necessary level to keep supporters satisfied.

Detroit's defense has failed to take the necessary steps forward, and the roster collectively has not gelled on the football field.

The defensive statistics are staggering, and there does not appear to be help on the way.

On Sunday, Detroit has a rare opportunity to take advantage of another struggling team.

If it fails, look for the talk of dismissing Patricia & Co. to reach a heightened level.

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB

Desmond Trufant - CB

Elijah Lee - LB

Logan Stenberg - OL

Kenny Wiggins - G

Quintez Cephus - WR

