Lions' Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Hockenson Misses Practice, Davis Limited

According to a pool report, Detroit's two biggest threats on offense sat out of practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson both did not practice.

Tracy Walker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were present, but were not actively participating in many drills during the portion that was open to the media.

Meanwhile, Everson Griffen and Nick Williams appeared to do all their preparation on an individual basis.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia expressed in his pre-practice media session on Thursday that the team will be cautious with its star wideout.

“Sometimes, the player’s going to want to push and get out there even quicker, because they’re competitive. And certainly, Kenny (Golladay) is in that boat. He always wants to be on the field and wants to practice. He wants to play. So, we just have to try to be smart with it," Patricia said.

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)

TE T.J. Hockenson - Toe (NP)

LB Jarrad Davis - Knee (LP)

RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (LP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

G Joe Dahl - Back (LP)

S Jayron Kearse - Ankle (LP)

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP)

DE Everson Griffen - Not injury related (FP)

OL Tyrell Crosby - Ankle (FP)

CB Mike Ford - Hip (FP)

CB Jeff Okudah - Ankle/Groin (FP)

DT Danny Shelton - Chest (FP)

S Tracy Walker - Foot (FP)

QB Matthew Stafford - Neck (FP)

