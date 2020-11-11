SI.com
Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Griffen, Vaitai, Golladay, Williams Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be looking to rebound after their Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and next up is a home matchup with the Washington Football Team.

According to a pool report, Kenny Golladay and Halapoulivaati Vaitai were present at the practice facility, but were not practicing during the open portion of practice to the media. 

Defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Nick Williams were not present at practice at all on Wednesday.

Safety Tracy Walker was limited during the portion open to reporters.

Heading into a critical Week 10 matchup, Detroit started the week with four starters not actively participating in practice. 

Head coach Matt Patricia is aware of the challenges dealing with Washington's defense. 

"We obviously have a big task in front of us here with Washington. We know how dangerous they are. They’ve got some great players. Just like every week, they’ve got a lot of good guys out there," Patricia said. "I think that they did a great job in the game last week really coming back, and obviously that was a close game at the end. Obviously, Alex Smith is an amazing story. Everything that he’s been through and his ability to battle through all that and step out onto that field and perform, it’s pretty amazing. I have a lot of respect for him and just this team in general. So, we’re at work today and we’re grinding it out. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re ready for it here this week to get going.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

  • WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)
  • DE Everson Griffen - Not injury related (NP)
  • OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (NP)
  • DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (NP)
  • RB/WR Jamal Agnew - Ribs (LP)
  • OL Tyrell Crosby - Ankle (LP)
  • G Joe Dahl - Back (LP)
  • CB Mike Ford - Hip (LP)
  • LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)
  • S Jayron Kearse - Ankle (LP)
  • CB Jeff Okudah - Ankle/Groin (LP)
  • DT Danny Shelton - Chest (LP)
  • S Tracy Walker - Foot (LP)
  • QB Matthew Stafford - Neck (FP)

