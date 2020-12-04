SI.com
Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Hand, Okudah Out

John Maakaron

According to a pool report, wideout Kenny Golladay and rookie running back D’Andre Swift did not practice on Friday. 

Wideout Quintez Cephus did return to practice from his excused absence. 

Sunday will be the first opportunity interim head coach Darrell Bevell will lead a team as the head football coach. 

“I think I’m going to have to wait and see how I react to that. I think the thing from playing the quarterback position at a really young age, for my dad, he said, ‘Never let them see you sweat.’ So, I want the guys to be able to look over to me and they see somebody that’s got it under control, that somebody is very poised," he said. "But that doesn’t mean you can’t show your excitement at any moment. I’m just kind of ready to let it rip, and I’ll just be in the moment (and) see what happens.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

