Detroit Lions' Week 2 Inactives: Vaitai Out, Okudah to Make NFL Debut

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will certainly have their hands full when they take on the Green Bay Packers this afternoon at Lambeau Field.

One aspect that will be challenging will be getting to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

Lions head coach Matt Patricia explained Friday how Rodgers' quick release will impact how much the defenses decides to blitz during the game.

“I mean obviously Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to hold the ball and get hit that much. He’s going to get the ball out," Patricia said. "He’s a tremendous athlete in the pocket. It’s really kind of ridiculous, at times, some of the stuff that he’s able to do. You just see his feet; you see his movement. He’s so calm, he’s so unphased by a lot of things. You’ve got a guy, maybe two guys, coming just completely free off the edge, and he just slides away. And he’ll throw one of those sidearm passes that goes about 40 yards downfield, and it’s accurate as anything you’ve ever seen. That is a very difficult problem with him, is that he handles the pressure so well. I think his stats against the blitz are just phenomenal. So, it’s tough. It’s a tough duty. That’s why he’s a great player. We’re going to have to do our best to try to defend him.”

Rodgers was 7-of-12 for 95 yards when the Vikings blitzed him in the Packers' season-opening victory.

One player that will not be available to help Detroit's defense is defensive tackle Nick Williams, who was downgraded on Saturday and will not suit up. 

Detroit promoted defensive tackle Kevin Strong and cornerback Dee Virgin from the practice squad to aid a defense besieged by injury.

Here is the list of Detroit Lions' inactives:

Williams 

WR Kenny Golladay 

CB Desmond Trufant 

CB Chris Jones 

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai

TE Hunter Bryant 

DE Julian Okwara 

