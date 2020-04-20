AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions WR Kenny Golladay Named among Biggest Draft Steals of Last Decade

Dakota Brecht

The talk around the sports world continues to revolve around the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Come draft day, we know there will be sleepers, busts and some steals in the later rounds which will make some NFL general managers very happy one day.

As we edge closer and closer to Thursday, let’s take a look at some current NFL players that weren’t graded high, fell to the later rounds and still became stars in the league.

In a recent article from RADIO.com's Jordan Cohn via 97.1 The Ticket, he digs into all 32 teams, and highlights their biggest draft-day steals.

The Lions player included on this list -- and rightfully so -- is wide receiver Kenny Golladay. 

Since getting drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2017 draft, Golladay has become a true No. 1 target for longtime Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

This is what Cohn had to say regarding Golladay: 

"Golladay trails only JuJu Smith-Schuster in yards by receivers taken in the 2017 draft, though he was taken lower than JuJu as well as guys like Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp, Mike Williams, Curtis Samuel and John Ross.

He received well-deserved Pro Bowl recognition in his third year, finishing with 1,190 yards and leading the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. The Lions can thank him and Marvin Jones, another late-round draft bargain (round 5, 166th overall), for providing the team with such a reliable receiving duo." 

Also, a couple notable ex-Lions made the honorable mention list: Guard Larry Warford, who was drafted in the third round in 2013, and linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who was selected in the fifth round in 2012.

Around the league, some more recognizable names that made the list include the following: 

Tyreek Hill - 2016, 165th pick, round five

Stefon Diggs - 2015, 146th pick, round five

Rob Gronkowski - 2012, 42nd pick, round two

Jason Kelce - 2011, 191st pick, round six

Antonio Brown - 2010, 195th pick, round six

Josh Norman - 2012, 143rd pick, round five

Related 

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides three goals that the Detroit Lions must accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

GM Bob Quinn was asked what he has learned from players who have succeeded and from players that have not during his tenure in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lamorandier: 7-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Lamorandier's has released his annual complete 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DJPanther15

Bob Quinn Ranked Among Worst General Managers in NFL

NFL.com has ranked 25 of the NFL's general managers. Check out where Bob Quinn ranked in Gregg Rosenthal's power rankings

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

GM Bob Quinn on Covid-19: "I’m Nervous For Our Team"

GM Bob Quinn expresses nervousness about team amidst Covid-19 pandemic

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever