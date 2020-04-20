Lions WR Kenny Golladay Named among Biggest Draft Steals of Last Decade

The talk around the sports world continues to revolve around the 2020 NFL Draft.

Come draft day, we know there will be sleepers, busts and some steals in the later rounds which will make some NFL general managers very happy one day.

As we edge closer and closer to Thursday, let’s take a look at some current NFL players that weren’t graded high, fell to the later rounds and still became stars in the league.

In a recent article from RADIO.com's Jordan Cohn via 97.1 The Ticket, he digs into all 32 teams, and highlights their biggest draft-day steals.

The Lions player included on this list -- and rightfully so -- is wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Since getting drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2017 draft, Golladay has become a true No. 1 target for longtime Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

This is what Cohn had to say regarding Golladay:

"Golladay trails only JuJu Smith-Schuster in yards by receivers taken in the 2017 draft, though he was taken lower than JuJu as well as guys like Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp, Mike Williams, Curtis Samuel and John Ross. He received well-deserved Pro Bowl recognition in his third year, finishing with 1,190 yards and leading the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. The Lions can thank him and Marvin Jones, another late-round draft bargain (round 5, 166th overall), for providing the team with such a reliable receiving duo."

Also, a couple notable ex-Lions made the honorable mention list: Guard Larry Warford, who was drafted in the third round in 2013, and linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who was selected in the fifth round in 2012.

Around the league, some more recognizable names that made the list include the following:

Tyreek Hill - 2016, 165th pick, round five

Stefon Diggs - 2015, 146th pick, round five

Rob Gronkowski - 2012, 42nd pick, round two

Jason Kelce - 2011, 191st pick, round six

Antonio Brown - 2010, 195th pick, round six

Josh Norman - 2012, 143rd pick, round five

