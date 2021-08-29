Columnist Ponders Bold, Wild Lions Trade Ahead of 2021 Season

The Indianapolis Colts lost their left tackle to a season ending ACL injury. Should the Detroit Lions offer Taylor Decker in a trade?

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line suffered a major injury during the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN, Colts left tackle Sam Tevi tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Lions in the preseason finale at Ford Field.

For the Colts, it is a major blow for a team that features a young running back in Jonathan Taylor.

Also, the Colts invested heavily in the quarterback position this offseason, as they sent the Philadelphia Eagles a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional second-round draft pick for Carson Wentz.

On Sunday afternoon, Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski threw out on social media an opportunity both teams could take advantage of.

"Don't yell at me, this is just a thought," Wojnowski posted on social media. "The Colts lost their LT. Should the Lions call and offer LT Taylor Decker for a first-round pick and more, and move Sewell to his natural LT position? They could use Vaitai or Crosby at RT for now. Dumb, or interesting?"

While the idea is wild and preposterous at this point in the season, the idea is not even considered had rookie Penei Sewell not struggled mightily in his first three preseason games.

The 20-year-old lineman struggled to contain reserves and early alarm bells have started to go off among a very impatient fanbase.

Could the Lions front office prey on the desperation of the Colts?

A retooling team stock-piling draft picks does sound slightly appealing at this point.

The transition to playing right tackle will be an adjustment for Sewell, but comes with a very high upside down the road.

The early inclination may be to return the No. 7 pick in this year's draft to his natural position on the left side.

While I understand the skepticism of those who do not believe in changing a player's position, the Lions are not bailing on Sewell this early in his career.