Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Devon Kennard Expresses Support for Matt Patricia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Justice

The Lions’ 2019 season is in shambles, as they sit in last place in the NFC North at 3-7-1.

As Matt Patricia’s second season continues to implode, a popular talking point has become firing the inexperienced head man.

Despite that, players inside the Lions locker room have been vocal about their support of their head coach.

“I’ve learned so much about football since coming here last year,” veteran linebacker Devon Kennard said Monday. “(Coach Patricia) is a great coach who cares about his guys and the team. He does the very best he can, week in and week out, to put us in a position to succeed. It hasn’t been a good season so far, but I’m a firm believer. I’m riding with him until the wheels fall off. That’s my mentality.”

Kennard, in his second season as a Lion, has started and played in 11 games, and leads the team in sacks with six total.

The former Giant was honest in his assessment of Detroit’s failures this season, yet adamant in his support for Patricia and the need to block out the outside noise coming from media and fans.

“Obviously, it’s not good where we’re at,” Kennard said. “But I’m not the type to be in the middle of the season (and) jumping ship.”

For the sixth-year linebacker, he wants his team focused on only one thing.

“I’m trying to win a game Thursday,” he said. “All that other talk is noise. It’s disrespectful to the game. Thursday is a big game. Big for the fans, big for this organization. Focused on how to stop losing and (on) winning a game on Thursday. That’s where our minds need to be at.”

The Lions host the NFC North rival Chicago Bears in Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving game Thursday at 12:30 p.m. 

More: Martha Ford "Sell The Team" T-Shirts Hit the Market

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devon Kennard: 'I'm Tired of Losing, I am not a Loser'

John Maakaron
1 0

Watch as linebacker Devon Kennard discusses the challenges of losing and just staying focused on the next game ahead

Lamorandier: A Lions Boycott Will Yield Minimal Returns for Fans

Logan Lamorandier
1 0

Our Logan Lamorandier opines that a Lions boycott won't do the fans justice

3 Takeaways from Redskins' 19-16 Defeat of Lions

John Maakaron
4 0

Lions play sloppy game against Redskins, and lose, 19-16

Justin Coleman: Going Vegan Helping with 'Injury Resistance'

John Maakaron
0

Lions cornerback Justin Coleman is currently on a vegan diet

Martha Ford "Sell The Team" T-Shirts Hit the Market

John Maakaron
0

A local t-shirt company & Barstool Sports are promoting Martha Ford "Sell the Team" T-Shirts

Fans React to Marquis Flowers Calling Matt Patricia a Genius

John Maakaron
1 0

Former NFL linebacker defends Matt Patricia

Quarterback Jeff Driskel is Listed on Monday's Injury Report

John Maakaron
0

Driskel was listed as limited on Monday's injury report w/ hamstring injury

Impeachment Hearings to Begin: Quinn and Patricia Should Be Fired

John Maakaron
1 0

After embarrassing 19-16 loss to Redskins, signs point to an organization that is going in the wrong direction

Should Matt Patricia Get More Time in Detroit?

Brandon Justice
0

Recent trends point to Matt Patricia not being deserving of a third season as Lions head man

Matthew Stafford's Career Could Be Affected Due to Back Injury

John Maakaron
1 0

Matthew Stafford is adamant about returning to field this season, but back injury could be chronic