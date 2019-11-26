Devon Kennard Expresses Support for Matt Patricia

The Lions’ 2019 season is in shambles, as they sit in last place in the NFC North at 3-7-1.

As Matt Patricia’s second season continues to implode, a popular talking point has become firing the inexperienced head man.

Despite that, players inside the Lions locker room have been vocal about their support of their head coach.

“I’ve learned so much about football since coming here last year,” veteran linebacker Devon Kennard said Monday. “(Coach Patricia) is a great coach who cares about his guys and the team. He does the very best he can, week in and week out, to put us in a position to succeed. It hasn’t been a good season so far, but I’m a firm believer. I’m riding with him until the wheels fall off. That’s my mentality.”

Kennard, in his second season as a Lion, has started and played in 11 games, and leads the team in sacks with six total.

The former Giant was honest in his assessment of Detroit’s failures this season, yet adamant in his support for Patricia and the need to block out the outside noise coming from media and fans.

“Obviously, it’s not good where we’re at,” Kennard said. “But I’m not the type to be in the middle of the season (and) jumping ship.”

For the sixth-year linebacker, he wants his team focused on only one thing.

“I’m trying to win a game Thursday,” he said. “All that other talk is noise. It’s disrespectful to the game. Thursday is a big game. Big for the fans, big for this organization. Focused on how to stop losing and (on) winning a game on Thursday. That’s where our minds need to be at.”

The Lions host the NFC North rival Chicago Bears in Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving game Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

