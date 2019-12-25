LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Devon Kennard Rewards Kids with Shopping Spree

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard rewarded four high school students for their hard work and achievements at school this year with a Foot Locker shopping spree. 

The Detroit Lions reached out to Don Dudley, marketing manager of Foot Locker Detroit, indicating that Kennard wanted to reward local students through the Brotherhood and Sisterhood program. 

"Sneakers are always a major way to communicate to kids. Even if they don't know why, there is always a connection to it all the time," Dudley said. 

"When you put on a fresh pair of shoes, you feel better. It's a positive reinforcement. It's a reward for doing not what just what you are supposed to do, but going above and beyond."

The students were selected based on improvements they have made academically and who also demonstrated positive attendance and leadership. 

Kennard said, "I just wanted an opportunity to really reward some kids."

Lazae Mosley was one of the students selected and he expressed how thankful he was to be recognized for the work he had been doing. 

"I am thankful to be selected. It lets me know that all my hard work, it's paying off," he said. So, I can actually go somewhere and people recognize that. I thank him (Kennard) for that. 

Each year, the NFL recognizes the charitable efforts of players through the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Kennard was recently named the Lions' nominee for 2019. The winner will be selected February 1.

Kennard chose to donate the $50,000, awarded to a players charity of choice, to the Midnight Golf Program of Detroit.

(h/t www.detroitlions.com)

Additional Reading: 3 Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Wishes for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

Here are 3 wishes to make the Detroit Lions a better team

If Lions Select Third, Should they Trade Up for Chase Young?

John Maakaron

Lions are likely drafting third in 2020 NFL Draft

Video: Rachel Marie Recaps Lions-Broncos

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie recaps Lions-Broncos

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: 'I Don't Care about the Draft'

John Maakaron

RB Kerryon Johnson expressed he is focused on the next game and winning

Bobby Layne Named Finalist for ‘NFL 100 All-Time Team’

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lion QB Bobby Layne is among 22 quarterback finalists for All-Time Team

Lions Lose Eighth Straight, 27-17

John Maakaron

Lions lose eighth consecutive game, dropping Week 16 contest to Denver, 27-17

QB Kyle Sloter Remains Confident He Can Be a Starter in NFL

John Maakaron

Kyle Sloter says he is strongly motivated by doubters

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Broncos in Week 16 Contest

Vito Chirco

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Lions-Broncos Week 16 matchup

What Needs to Happen for Lions to Draft Number No. 2?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions are currently selecting third in 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions 2020 Season Schedule is Set

John Maakaron

Lions opponents for 2020 has been established