Poll: Did General Manager Bob Quinn Make a Mistake Not Drafting Lamar Jackson?

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

It's 2018 and the Detroit Lions possess the 20th selection in the NFL Draft. 

Recall, General Bob Quinn had just relieved Jim Caldwell of his head coaching duties and hired Matt Patricia.

This is the first draft that Quinn and Patricia are working together to improve the roster. 

Seemingly, Patricia and Quinn should be aware that the backup position behind franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't solidified.

With the 20th selection, the Detroit Lions did not even draft a player on defense. Instead, they chose to select center Frank Ragnow out of Arkansas. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is selected with the final pick in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens.

In that years draft class, the Lions did not select any quarterbacks at all. Instead, they draft running back Kerry Johnson, defensive back Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby and fullback Nick Bawden.

Joe Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9 of the 2018 season. Jackson, in his rookie season performed admirably going 6–1 at the helm. 

After taking over the starting job from established veteran Joe Flacco, Jackson is the talk of the NFL. 

He is performing at such a high level, his own coach John Harbaugh has stated that Jackson is changing the game.

Matthew Stafford finished up the 2018 season with a back injury and now has missed game action in 2019 due to fractured bones in his back. His status for the remainder of the season remains unclear. 

What is clear is that the Lions had an opportunity to select the heir apparent in 2018, but chose not to. 

Do you think this was a colossal mistake?

For more information, visit www.NFL.com and www.detroitlions.com

