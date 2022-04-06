Skip to main content

Did Lions GM Brad Holmes Make Mistake Drafting DL Levi Onwuzurike?

The Detroit Lions could have addressed a need at linebacker by drafting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2021.

The Detroit Lions enter the 2022 season still needing help at the linebacker position. 

Last season, new Lions general manager Brad Holmes had the opportunity to draft a prospect out of Notre Dame that many pundits felt could produce quickly at the next level. 

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played well his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, while Levi Onwuzurike battled injuries and inconsistently his first season in Motown. 

koramoah5
levi5

In a recent 2021 Lions re-draft, Benjamin Raven of MLive chose to switch the Lions pick at No. 41, instead using the pick to add the talented linebacker to the Lions roster. 

"Levi Onwuzurike didn’t offer much production. And while he might develop into the pressure creator needed on the inside. It’s hard to ignore this team’s need at linebacker and in someone that can cover some field and eat a tight end," Raven explained. "Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had some doubters due to questions about his fit at the next level. But he delivered in Year 1 with the Cleveland Browns."

Raven added, "Owusu-Koramoah had 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 14 games. His impressive speed showed up on Day 1, helping his game translate." 

In his rookie campaign, Pro Football Focus ranked Owusu-Koramoah the 11th best linebacker in the league, based on those with enough snaps to qualify. 

He ranked eighth against the run and drew praise for his work rushing the passer and in coverage. 

For Aaron Glenn's defense, the linebacker position remains a glaring hole.

That hole may have started to have been filled, if Holmes and Co. went a different direction early in last year's draft. 

 Holmes eventually drafted Derrick Barnes out of Purdue, who demonstrated some promise, but still needs to develop and improve several aspects of his game. 

