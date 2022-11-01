Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?

The Detroit Lions defense has been a disappointment for the past couple of seasons.

Unfortunately, teams have been able to take advantage repeatedly of communication breakdowns, missed assignments and a young secondary that is still learning to execute consistently at a high level.

After failing to execute the game plan against the Miami Dolphins and the secondary not making the progress it needed to over the the first two months of the season, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired.

Despite the struggles, head coach Dan Campbell still believes in the talent that comprises the defensive roster.

“I still believe in the guys that we have," Campbell said. "I think that, I know what we have on the backend, and I think they’re good enough to help us compete and win. And we just -- we’ve got to see if we can get them going even a little bit better.”

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday Morning Quarterback NFL reporter Albert Breer reported this week on new Denver Broncos defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, and how he had been informed of his potential years ago.

Breer noted in his weekly report, "I can remember asking around about position coaches a couple years ago, and touching base with Rams people on promising young assistants there. I brought Pleasant's name up, who was well-regarded at the time. But, I was consistently told that the real guy there was the quieter, more reserved of the secondary coaches, Ejiro Evero.

"That's the same Evero who's led one of the NFL's top defenses in Denver over the past couple months, in his first season as coordinator."

In Detroit, Aaron Glenn has been floundering and attempting to right the ship for the better part of the last 15 games.

In Denver, Evero was hired this year to serve as the team's defensive coordinator. He had previously been the passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Rams.

This season, the Broncos rush defense is working through issues, but their pass defense has been phenomenal, as the team only gives up an average of 168.1 passing yards per game.