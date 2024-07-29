DJ Reader May Miss Lions' Season Opener
The Detroit Lions added DJ Reader to their defensive line in free agency with hopes that he would be a missing piece at nose tackle.
However, Reader is coming off a torn quadriceps injury and has yet to practice for the Lions through one week of training camp. According to a report from MLive, Reader is uncertain if he'll be ready for the Lions' regular season opener on Sept. 8.
"I don't know about that," Reader told MLive's Kyle Meinke. "Just working hard. We'll see."
Lions' coach Dan Campbell has been adamant that the process of recovery for Reader has not been a surprise to the coaching staff. Campbell explained at the end of organized team activities that he thought the defensive tackle may not be ready for the start of training camp.
He is currently the only Lions player on the Physically Unable to Perform list, though Campbell said he is healthy. Detroit is playing it safe with him as he continues to rehab the injury.
“I feel great,” Reader said, via MLive. “Out there just working, feeling good. Just trying to get some strength back. Feeling good. It’s the process with rehab nowadays. Been through it before. You’ve got your days where you feel great, and some days it’s not as good. But it’s been good. Been on the up and up, and haven’t had any setbacks.”
The Lions begin padded practices Monday and are just one week away from travelling to New York for joint practices with the New York Giants.
Note
Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled with accuracy in the spring, though there was a good reason for it. He told Detroit Football Network that he suffered a dislocated finger in the spring, which made gripping the football difficult.