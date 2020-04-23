Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Something worth monitoring tonight is which teams are willing to make a trade offer to the Lions.

Up until this point, the teams that have been rumored to be interested in trading up for the No. 3 overall pick have included the Giants, Dolphins, Chargers and Falcons.

Another team may have just entered the mix, too.

Per reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars may be interested in making a deal for the No. 3 pick.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday, "Here’s something worth monitoring tonight: Jaguars’ GM Dave Caldwell just called Lions’ GM Bob Quinn about this evening’s picks, per source."

For months now, the Jaguars have been dealing with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue -- a disgruntled member of the roster -- wanting to move on from Jacksonville.

Ngakoue has gone as far as engaging in a Twitter debate with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.

So, the franchise may be motivated to make a deal involving him during the first round.

Ngakoue has secured 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in his first four seasons in the NFL.

In 2019, Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles in 15 games.

One drawback may be the contract demands made by Ngakoue, who clearly wants to become one of the highest-paid defensive ends in the NFL.

Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Third round: Pick three (No. 67 overall)

Third round: Pick 21 (No. 85 overall from Eagles)

Fourth round: Pick three (No. 109 overall)

Fifth round: Pick three (No. 149 overall)

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Sixth round: Pick three (No. 182 overall)

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)