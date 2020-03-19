AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Eagles Pushing to Acquire CB Darius Slay

John Maakaron

Late Wednesday evening, Lions cornerback Darius Slay let it be known that he was hoping the Detroit Lions traded him sooner rather than later. 

"Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!!," Slay tweeted following the news Detroit acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant from the Atlanta Falcons. 

According to a late night report from Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Eagles are currently in pursuit of acquiring Slay and working on a long-term contract.

"I'm told there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send CB Darius Slay to the #Eagles, per source," Anderson reported.

Detroit's best cover cornerback has oftentimes stated his desire to remain in Detroit to finish out his career, but the writing has been on the wall for months that the feeling wasn't mutual from the Lions organization.

Back in October, Slay was rumored to be on the trade block.

He has made it known that he wants a new contract, and he skipped a portion of voluntary and mandatory workouts last offseason.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported the Philadelphia Eagles were working hard to acquire Slay at last year's trade deadline.

Slay finished the 2019 season in Detroit, but speculation continues regarding his future with the Lions organization. 

Related

Acquisition of CB Desmond Trufant Signals Slay's Days in Detroit Are Numbered

Was there a Better Option at RT than Vaitai?

Lions Trade for DB Duron Harmon 

Lions Acquire DT Danny Shelton

Lions Had Formal Interview w/ OG Shane Lemieux

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Game Pass is Free Until May 31

Here is how you can watch all past NFL action for free until May 31st, 2020

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Patriots Way: Lions Trade for Patriots DB Duron Harmon

Lions acquire third former Patriot in free-agency

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Acquisition of CB Desmond Trufant Signals Slay's Days are Numbered

What does the signing of CB Desmond Trufant mean for CB Darius Slay?

John Maakaron

Lions Continue to Raid New England, Acquire DT Danny Shelton

Lions have acquired defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Contract is reportedly worth $8 million over two-years.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Had Formal Interview with OG Shane Lemieux at Combine, Could Be Draft Target

Our Logan Lamorandier dives into whether OG Shane Lemieux could be a target of the Lions in this year's NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Was There a Better Option at RT than Vaitai?

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is drawing mixed reviews after signing a five-year contract with the Lions

John Maakaron

Lions Fans React to FA Signings, Wonder Why Quinn Overspends?

Lions reached agreements with three free agents Monday. Read how fans reacted to the signings

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether EDGE defender Curtis Weaver could be a target of the Lions in the NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Lions defensive captain Devon Kennard is reportedly set to be released to make way for linebacker Jamie Collins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever