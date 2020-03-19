Eagles Pushing to Acquire CB Darius Slay

Late Wednesday evening, Lions cornerback Darius Slay let it be known that he was hoping the Detroit Lions traded him sooner rather than later.

"Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!!," Slay tweeted following the news Detroit acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant from the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a late night report from Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Eagles are currently in pursuit of acquiring Slay and working on a long-term contract.

"I'm told there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send CB Darius Slay to the #Eagles, per source," Anderson reported.

Detroit's best cover cornerback has oftentimes stated his desire to remain in Detroit to finish out his career, but the writing has been on the wall for months that the feeling wasn't mutual from the Lions organization.

Back in October, Slay was rumored to be on the trade block.

He has made it known that he wants a new contract, and he skipped a portion of voluntary and mandatory workouts last offseason.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen reported the Philadelphia Eagles were working hard to acquire Slay at last year's trade deadline.

Slay finished the 2019 season in Detroit, but speculation continues regarding his future with the Lions organization.

Related

Acquisition of CB Desmond Trufant Signals Slay's Days in Detroit Are Numbered

Was there a Better Option at RT than Vaitai?

Lions Trade for DB Duron Harmon

Lions Acquire DT Danny Shelton

Lions Had Formal Interview w/ OG Shane Lemieux