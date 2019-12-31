LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board

John Maakaron

In April's NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will be selecting third. After a disappointing 3-12-1 season, Detroit will be looking to improve a defense that failed to meet any expectations. 

Watch as SI Lions Maven highlights four candidates that should already be included on General Manager Bob Quinn's draft board.

Related

GM Bob Quinn Resonds to the Win-Now Mandate of Ownership

Bob Quinn's Comments That Should Concern Fans

Matt Patricia Explains the Fine Line Between Winning & Losing

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Quinn's Comments that Should Make Fans Concerned

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn says, "It just was a season we didn't finish"

Stafford: "It Boils Down to the Players on the Field"

John Maakaron

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford responds to a question about Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn returning for another season

Rachel Marie Reacts to Bob Quinn's Press Conference

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie reacts to Bob Quinn's end-of-season press conference

Lions Announce Staff Changes

John Maakaron

Special teams coach & strength & conditioning coach among staff members fired Tuesday.

Final Lions Grades

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier hands out his end-of-season grades for Lions' positional groups

3 New Year's Resolutions for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier provides three New Year's resolutions for the Lions

Matt Patricia Explains the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia explained how the Lions can turn the corner and win more games next season

Damon "Snacks" Harrison: 'I am Really Just Tired of Hurting'

John Maakaron

Damon "Snacks" was tearful in the locker room following the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers.

WR Kenny Golladay: "Only Winning Three Games is Pretty Bad"

John Maakaron

WR discussed the offense's potential next season and the difficulties of only winning three games in the 2019 season

Recap of Bob Quinn's End-of-Season Press Conference

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn addressed a wide array of questions from Detroit media on Monday