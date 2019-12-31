Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board
In April's NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will be selecting third. After a disappointing 3-12-1 season, Detroit will be looking to improve a defense that failed to meet any expectations.
Watch as SI Lions Maven highlights four candidates that should already be included on General Manager Bob Quinn's draft board.
