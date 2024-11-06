Emmanuel Moseley, Ifeatu Melifonwu Practice Windows Open
The Detroit Lions are expecting the return of a key defender, and are starting the return-to-practice windows for a pair of other members of the defense.
On Wednesday, Dan Campbell said that the team is anticipating defensive end Josh Paschal's return after missing the last two games with an illness. Additionally, defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley will start their 21-day practice windows after suffering injuries during training camp.
Paschal told reporters that he had a small mass found on his shoulder that was revealed to be non-cancerous during a recent checkup.
Moseley has played in just one game with the Lions since first signing with the team prior to the 2023 season. He suffered a torn ACL in his only game last season, then suffered a torn pec during joint practices with the New York Giants in August of this year.
Melifonwu, meanwhile, has been out for the duration of the regular season after an ankle injury suffered in training camp. He was inactive for the first three games of the year before being placed on injured reserve prior to the Week 4 game against Seattle.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin left Sunday's win over Green Bay briefly with a shoulder injury, and Malcolm Rodriguez is continuing to work his way back from an ankle injury against Tennessee.
"JRM didn't really do anything today. Rodrigo, he's better, we'll have to see what he looks like tomorrow, if he's able to go out there and practice," Campbell said. "Really, other than that, that's about it. Feel pretty good about Paschal, obviously Jamo's back. Oh, we are going to start the clock on E-Man (Moseley) and Iffy (Melifonwu)."
The Lions also opened defensive tackle Brodric Martin's practice window last week.