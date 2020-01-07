LionMaven
Bart Scott Discusses QB Matthew Stafford Being Traded

John Maakaron

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott conjectured earlier today on ESPN's "Get Up!" that the Lions would be a perfect landing spot for former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He also expressed that he feels the Stafford era has gone on for too long in Detroit and that Patricia and Co. may consider trading Stafford to the New England Patriots this offseason.

"I think (the) Lions drafting Tua is a perfect fit," Scott said. "It's kind of gone on too long with Stafford. I think Patricia is looking to make a splash and (is) maybe even looking to trade Stafford to a friend of his (Belichick) to help them out."

