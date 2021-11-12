NFL Writer Predicts Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Writer Predicts Jared Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

    Could Jared Goff end up as a backup quarterback following the conclusion of the 2021 season?
    Author:

    The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led many supporters to conclude the 27-year-old signal-caller is not long for playing in Motown. 

    Despite the front office's pubic vote of confidence, it will incumbent upon general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to due their due diligence to sign or draft the next quarterback to lead this franchise. 

    As is the case, after the team's 0-8 start, bold predictions have started to emerge. 

    goff5
    goff5

    In ESPN's latest midseason predictions, Goff is not likely to remain a starter in the National Football League based on his poor performance all throughout his first campaign in Detroit. 

    "Goff has objectively been one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this season. His Total QBR of 28.9 is lower than that of every starter except rookies Zach Wilson (28.0) and Justin Fields (27.4), and Goff is in such a snooze that he has thrown the ball away on multiple fourth-down conversion attempts," Kevin Seifert writes. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    decker5

    LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

    Taylor Decker will likely make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    USATSI_16560134_168388382_lowres

    Lynn: Dan Campbell 'Is Not Stepping On My Toes'

    Read more on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's comments regarding Dan Campbell becoming more involved with the team's offensive game-planning.

    davis5

    Ex-Lions D-Line Coach Bo Davis' Rant Goes Viral

    Texas Longhorns defensive line coach Bo Davis' expletive filled rant goes viral.

    Seifert continued, "Even with a hefty salary-cap hit looming, what argument could the Lions make for bringing him back? Assuming the Lions become the second team in as many seasons to give up on him, Goff won't start another NFL game unless it is as someone's backup."

    Despite the appearance that Goff is lacking confidence, head coach Dan Campbell has reiterated on a couple of occasions that the coaching staff must do more to aid their quarterback meet expectations. 

    Campbell noted this week he believes Goff can handle tough coaching and will not be more prone to pressing since the edict was given that the offense needs to execute more explosive plays. 

    "He appreciates that. He more than anything just -- he doesn’t care if you coach him hard," Campbell said. "Like, he just wants to be told. He doesn’t want smoke blown up his you know what. So, he just wants it real and he appreciates that. And so, no, I’m not even worried about him pressing on something like that.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    goff5
    News

    NFL Writer Predicts Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

    30 seconds ago
    decker5
    News

    LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_16560134_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lynn: Dan Campbell 'Is Not Stepping On My Toes'

    2 hours ago
    davis5
    News

    Ex-Lions D-Line Coach Bo Davis' Rant Goes Viral

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17122544_168388382_lowres
    News

    Why Lions Need to Worry about Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

    5 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Josh Reynolds and Jared Goff 'Excited' to Reunite with Detroit Lions

    18 hours ago
    beckham5
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Lands with Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams

    18 hours ago
    decker5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Two Players Limited

    20 hours ago