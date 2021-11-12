NFL Writer Predicts Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

Could Jared Goff end up as a backup quarterback following the conclusion of the 2021 season?

The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led many supporters to conclude the 27-year-old signal-caller is not long for playing in Motown.

Despite the front office's pubic vote of confidence, it will incumbent upon general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to due their due diligence to sign or draft the next quarterback to lead this franchise.

As is the case, after the team's 0-8 start, bold predictions have started to emerge.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In ESPN's latest midseason predictions, Goff is not likely to remain a starter in the National Football League based on his poor performance all throughout his first campaign in Detroit.

"Goff has objectively been one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks this season. His Total QBR of 28.9 is lower than that of every starter except rookies Zach Wilson (28.0) and Justin Fields (27.4), and Goff is in such a snooze that he has thrown the ball away on multiple fourth-down conversion attempts," Kevin Seifert writes.

Seifert continued, "Even with a hefty salary-cap hit looming, what argument could the Lions make for bringing him back? Assuming the Lions become the second team in as many seasons to give up on him, Goff won't start another NFL game unless it is as someone's backup."

Despite the appearance that Goff is lacking confidence, head coach Dan Campbell has reiterated on a couple of occasions that the coaching staff must do more to aid their quarterback meet expectations.

Campbell noted this week he believes Goff can handle tough coaching and will not be more prone to pressing since the edict was given that the offense needs to execute more explosive plays.

"He appreciates that. He more than anything just -- he doesn’t care if you coach him hard," Campbell said. "Like, he just wants to be told. He doesn’t want smoke blown up his you know what. So, he just wants it real and he appreciates that. And so, no, I’m not even worried about him pressing on something like that.”

