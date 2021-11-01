Evaluating 4 Trade Proposals for Lions Leading into Trade Deadline

Could the Lions trade offensive lineman Taylor Decker in the next 24 hours?

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is a little over 24 hours away (Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. EST), and Detroit is a team that could use upgrades at various positions but is also firmly entrenched as a non-playoff contender.

So, there are many different types of trades the Lions could make as the deadline approaches.

With that said, here's a look at four trade proposals that could be made between now and Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Lions trade 2023 fourth-round pick for Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella

We all know how bad the Lions could use an upgrade at wide receiver, and the 24-year-old Isabella -- who turns 25 on November 18 -- could be just that.

He's only logged playing time in two games this season, and has yet to see a single offensive snap in 2021.

So, he appears to be on his way out of Arizona, and he has been bandied about as a prime trade candidate leading into this year's deadline.

Detroit doesn't possess a fourth-rounder in next year's draft, but a fourth-round selection in 2023 could still be enough to seal the deal for the former second-round pick. I, for one, think it would.

Detroit trades 2023 fourth-round pick for Cleveland Browns CB Greedy Williams

I was enamored with his brother Rodarius Williams before the 2021 NFL Draft, and thought the Lions should have selected him. So, how about Detroit's front office facilitates a trade for his younger brother in cornerback Greedy Williams?

He's suited up for all eight of the Browns' games this season, but has only started in four of them. Cleveland also has a pretty deep defensive backfield, with the likes of Denzel Ward, Troy Hill and rookie Greg Newsome III, that might make Williams expendable at this year's deadline.

If so, he'd easily aid in upgrading a Lions secondary that has been depleted by the injury bug.

If I'm Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, I'm making a call to Cleveland and asking what it would take to land the LSU product. I think it'd be a reasonable demand, as I don't think it would take more than a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Lions trade LT Taylor Decker to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2022 second-round pick

I'll take an idea from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski here and run with it.

While Sobleski didn't name an asking price, I think it'd have to be a second-round pick for the Lions to deal the 28-year-old left tackle.

Decker is currently nursing a finger injury, and there's no guarantee that he'll be able to return to the gridiron this season. However, if it's deemed that he can, Decker would be a high-end trade candidate for a team that needs offensive line help.

Decker is a top-10 left tackle in the league when healthy, and he'd provide the Steelers with an immediate upgrade at left tackle.

If Pittsburgh's willing to give up a second-round selection, I think this would be a match made in heaven for the two sides.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Detroit trades EDGE rusher Charles Harris to the Kansas City Chiefs for 2022 fourth-round pick

Harris, who was inked to a one-year deal in the offseason, has been one of the lone bright spots for the Lions in 2021.

He's produced a career-high four sacks through eight games, making him a trade target for nearly every NFL franchise presently looking for pass-rush help.

Enter the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are off to a disappointing 3-4 start.

While he wouldn't solve all their pass-rushing issues, he'd be a big-time help.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell also sees the Lions and Chiefs being a match when it comes to a deal for Harris.

I think so as well, and I think the Lions would gladly take a fourth-rounder in next year's draft in return for his services.