The Detroit Lions are currently 6-point home favorites against the Chicago Bears.

Following a disappointing performance last week against the Carolina Panthers, Detroit's young roster is looking to pick up the pieces and rebound in front of their home fans one last time this season.

With a standing room crowd expected at Ford Field for the home finale, the Lions are going to make their final playoff push with two games remaining on their schedule.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 94 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Lions will defeat the Bears in Week 17 at Ford Field.

Dan Campbell expressed to reporters this week that finishing the 2022 season on a strong note will aid the organization continue to build momentum, especially since the team is still quite early in the rebuilding process.

"I do think it’s important. And now, here’s the thing and they’ll tell you every year. It’s like -- next year when we get ready to go, it’s a new team," said Campbell. "We will have had another Draft, we will have signed some free agents, we will have -- some guys will rise, some won’t quite be where they were and that’s the nature of building another roster and going through another camp.

"And now, you’re developing all that chemistry one more time. However, I do think there’s something important about finishing on a high note and finishing on a competitive level that with a group of guys that, particularly when you know you have a pretty good idea it’s going to be your core," Campbell continued. "And all the young guys that we have I think it’s big because there again, you’re just -- you continue to build trust with the guys you really believe are going to be here for a while and that’s important.”

In Week 10, the Lions came out victorious in the first meeting against the Bears, 31-30.