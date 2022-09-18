Detroit vs. Everybody: 64 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions to Win

According to NFL Pickwatch, 64 percent of NFL analysts are predicting the Detroit Lions (0-1) will defeat the Washington Commanders (1-0) at Ford Field.

For the first time in 20 games, the Lions are actually a slight betting favorite (-1.5) to even their record on the 2022 season.

While the Lions are dealing with injuries to their offensive line, the Commanders will be without defensive lineman Chase Young, a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

Despite his absence, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is still impressed with Washington's ability to pass rush.

“Really good. It looks really good," Campbell told reporters this week. "He certainly adds an element there, but without him it still is a very good rush. I mean, I just -- I’ve got a lot of respect for (Jonathan) Allen, (Montez) Sweat and (Daron) Payne. They’re explosive and they’re relentless and they’re not selfish. So, they run the games, they run the stunts and it’s a real good front. It’s a real good front.”

Last week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts proved to be a formidable and elusive runner out of the backfield.

This week, quarterback Carson Wentz poses a different type of threat for Aaron Glenn's defense.

"He’s a Super Bowl winner, he was on that team, he was responsible -- one of the guys responsible for getting them a win," Campbell said. "Even though he got hurt, he had already racked up a bunch of wins that season. He’s a resilient guy. You watch him last week, he can hurt you. He gets in a rhythm and he’s a good athlete, he’s got a big arm, and you let him get in a rhythm and he can hurt you."

In order for the Lions' defense to have more success limiting their opponent, increasing the pressure could result in a positive outcome.

"We’ve got to box him in," Campbell said. "We’ve got to try to get some hits on him early and that normally is with any quarterback. That certainly can help a little bit. So, we’ve got to keep him closed in and see if we can get him to feel a little bit of pressure around him.”