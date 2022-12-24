Read more why the Lions are favored to defeat the Panthers.

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point road favorites against the Carolina Panthers.

Both teams are playing hard for their respective coaches, as they look to finish the 2022 season on a bright note.

The Lions (7-7) are coming into this week looking to continue their winning ways, having won three straight games. For the Panthers (5-9), dismissing head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the season has paved the way for Steve Wilks to lead the team. Despite all that has occurred, the team has continued to fight hard and play well, possibly giving the former Cardinals coach an opportunity to stay beyond the 2022 season.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 92 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Lions will defeat the Panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who many feel was snubbed from this year's Pro Bowl, could potentially set another Lions receiving record.

Last year, during his rookie campaign in Motown, the talented wideout broke Calvin Johnson’s rookie receiving record.

After recording seven receptions for 76 yards in a close win against the Jets, St. Brown is only 26 receiving yards shy of becoming the youngest receiver in Lions history to post a 1,000-yard season.

If he is able to accomplish that feat at 23 years old, he would also be the youngest Lion to hold the record, also breaking a record set by Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.