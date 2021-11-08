Fan Brawl at SoFi Stadium Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated at SoFi Stadium by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

Matthew Stafford tossed back-to-back interceptions, spotting the Titans 14 points. The Rams went on to lose to one of the top teams in the AFC, 28-16.

“I basically spotted them 14 points. Can’t do that in the NFL, especially against a good team like that, that wants to get out in front and run the football and mix coverages," Stafford said following the loss. "Just wasn’t good enough early in the game. Turnovers killed us, and that was on me.”

Stafford added, "I’ve been doing this a long time. Had a bunch of good games. Had a bunch of bad games before. I know what it takes to go out there and respond and play well the next week. I think our team does -- we did it earlier this year. We plan on doing it again.”

While Sean McVay's team struggled to score points, fans in the stands engaged in a rowdy fight that resulted in two individuals getting knocked out.

Unfortunately, footage captured an individual stepping on the head of a fan who was knocked out.

The viral video marks at least the second occasion in which footage was captured of fans brawling during a Rams game.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER