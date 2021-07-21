Look: Fans Praise Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is being adored by fans of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks are reveling in their first NBA Title victory in 50 years.

The Bucks were victorious over the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

The victory gave Milwaukee sports fans their first taste of championship victory since 1971, when the Bucks were victorious over the Baltimore Bullets.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and had five blocks in the closeout game on the Bucks home court.

Following the victory, the former 2013 first-round NBA Draft pick shared that his team won the title "the hard way" instead of simply aligning together with other NBA stars to win a title.

“Obviously I wanted to get the job done,” he told reporters. “That’s my stubborn side. It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy. I could go to a superteam, and just do my part to win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it, and we did it.”

On Wednesday morning, Antetokounmpo received praise from fans who saw him ordering breakfast at a popular food establishment.

Fans openly praised his performance and requested photos from the Finals MVP.

"This is why I love playing the game," Antetokounmpo posted on his Instagram Live feed Wednesday morning.

