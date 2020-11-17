SI.com
Film Review: Two Key Offensive Drives Stall for Lions' Offense in Second Half

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions were able to score a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half against the Washington Football Team. 

Leading 24-10 after Alex Smith guided his team to its first touchdown of the afternoon, Detroit took over on offense late in the third quarter. 

Here is a look at the offensive plays Detroit ran while leading in the second half on Sunday. 

  • First-and-10: Five-yard pass to tight end Jesse James. 
  • Second-and-5: A Kerryon Johnson run up the middle for three yards
  • Third-and-2: Incomplete pass attempt on third down. The intended target was wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. 
VideoToGif_GIF

Observation

This third-down call, in hindsight, could be viewed as one of the key offensive calls of the game. 

Even though Stafford had completed 12 of his last 13 passes at the time, the correct call likely was to run the football.

This drive resulted in a quick three-and-out, and put Detroit's defense right back out on the football field, after giving up a long touchdown drive earlier in the third quarter. 

Smith drove his team again down the field for a touchdown, making it a 24-17 game. Detroit then took over on offense, with 11:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • First-and-10: Pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson for nine yards. Unfortunately, Oday Aboushi was called for a holding penalty.  
  • First-and-20: A screen pass to Danny Amendola for no gain. 
  • Second-and-20: Pass to D'Andre Swift for a gain of 13 yards. 
  • Third-and-7: Stafford sacked. Flag thrown for potential late hit, but picked up by officials. 
VideoToGif_GIF 2

Observation

Coaches will say it all the time. Penalties are "drive killers."  

Aboushi's penalty on first down essentially killed any chance of Detroit having any success on that drive. 

Many will argue that the flag should have never been picked up, but Detroit has also been the beneficiary of late-hit penalties on Stafford. 

If Detroit is going to overcome its awful tendency of blowing late leads, the offense must do more to extend drives when the opponent has gained momentum. 

Given these two aforementioned opportunities against Washington, Detroit's offense stalled, and needed late-game heroics to secure the victory. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

That 3rd down call to Jones pissed me off too! Why not run it with Swift or go back to Kerryon Johnson! Aggressive is fine, but not at the worst possible time

