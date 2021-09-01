5 Defensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

Lions should attempt to acquire these five NFL players to improve their defense.

The Detroit Lions should be among the more active teams scouring the NFL waiver wire and transactions list for players to claim and sign from other teams.

On defense, the organization decided to go young in the secondary, as Amani Oruwariye (25) is now the oldest cornerback on the roster.

The team should consider adding more experience along the defensive side of the football, since the defense is 'green' in a lot of areas.

Here are five defensive players the Detroit Lions should consider adding to the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Bernardrick McKinney, Miami Dolphins

McKinney, 28, was a Pro Bowler back in 2018. He appeared in only four games last season before a shoulder surgery ended his season.

He has recorded 100 or more tackles in three of his past six seasons and has recorded 530 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 80 career games.

According to ESPN, "The Dolphins cutting Benardrick McKinney is a surprise after trading for the former Houston Texans linebacker this offseason; that deal is officially a wash for both sides as Houston traded former Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson the day before McKinney was cut."

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Curtis Weaver, Cleveland Browns

At this point, Weaver would be only considered a project and a risky acquisition, with the potential of paying dividends in a couple of seasons.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman underwhelmed throughout the preseason, and did not appear ready to be a regular in the starting lineup.

Could the Lions attempt to move Weaver to outside linebacker to complement Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara?

The Lions have not shied away from moving players around they feel could perform more consistently at other positions.

Safety Javan Hagan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite making steady slight improvements in training camp, the Lions' defense cannot completely rely upon Tracy Walker and Will Harris to make plays when needed.

Hagan, who played college football at Ohio University, is a reliable tackler who impressed many during training camp, as he led the Buccaneers in tackles throughout August.

Linebacker Quincy Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash was his defensive coordinator and could recommend Williams be given an opportunity in Detroit.

The 25-year-old linebacker was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time on injured reserve in 2020 dealing with an abdominal injury.

Williams secured 48 tackles in 11 games as a rookie.

Along with the wide receiver position, the Lions are also in need of linebackers who can make plays and provide depth to the veterans playing a fair share of defensive snaps.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine, Cleveland Browns

The 25-year-old safety did not have the training camp he had hoped for, as he dealt with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the majority of training camp and limited him to only playing in one preseason game.

Back in 2019, Browns general manager John Dorsey drafted Redwine in the fourth round out of the University of Miami.

With the Browns, Redwine appeared in 27 regular-season games and recorded 69 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception.

His most notable play of last season was intercepting a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the Browns dominant 48-37 playoff victory over their division rival.