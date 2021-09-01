September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

5 Defensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

Lions should attempt to acquire these five NFL players to improve their defense.
Author:

The Detroit Lions should be among the more active teams scouring the NFL waiver wire and transactions list for players to claim and sign from other teams.

On defense, the organization decided to go young in the secondary, as Amani Oruwariye (25) is now the oldest cornerback on the roster. 

The team should consider adding more experience along the defensive side of the football, since the defense is 'green' in a lot of areas. 

Here are five defensive players the Detroit Lions should consider adding to the 53-man roster. 

Linebacker Bernardrick McKinney, Miami Dolphins

McKinney, 28, was a Pro Bowler back in 2018. He appeared in only four games last season before a shoulder surgery ended his season. 

He has recorded 100 or more tackles in three of his past six seasons and has recorded 530 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 80 career games.

According to ESPN, "The Dolphins cutting Benardrick McKinney is a surprise after trading for the former Houston Texans linebacker this offseason; that deal is officially a wash for both sides as Houston traded former Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson the day before McKinney was cut."

lions5

Defensive end Curtis Weaver, Cleveland Browns

At this point, Weaver would be only considered a project and a risky acquisition, with the potential of paying dividends in a couple of seasons.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman underwhelmed throughout the preseason, and did not appear ready to be a regular in the starting lineup. 

Could the Lions attempt to move Weaver to outside linebacker to complement Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara?

The Lions have not shied away from moving players around they feel could perform more consistently at other positions. 

Recommended Lions Articles

hollister5

5 Offensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

Lions should attempt to acquire these five NFL players to improve their offense.

campbell5

2021 Schedule: Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

After the 53-man roster was revealed, what will the Detroit Lions' record be in 2021?

USATSI_16645909_168388382_lowres

Lions Should Claim K Jake Verity

Read more on why the Detroit Lions should claim recently waived placekicker Jake Verity.

Safety Javan Hagan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Despite making steady slight improvements in training camp, the Lions' defense cannot completely rely upon Tracy Walker and Will Harris to make plays when needed. 

Hagan, who played college football at Ohio University, is a reliable tackler who impressed many during training camp, as he led the Buccaneers in tackles throughout August.

Linebacker Quincy Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash was his defensive coordinator and could recommend Williams be given an opportunity in Detroit. 

The 25-year-old linebacker was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time on injured reserve in 2020 dealing with an abdominal injury. 

Williams secured 48 tackles in 11 games as a rookie.

Along with the wide receiver position, the Lions are also in need of linebackers who can make plays and provide depth to the veterans playing a fair share of defensive snaps.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine, Cleveland Browns

The 25-year-old safety did not have the training camp he had hoped for, as he dealt with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the majority of training camp and limited him to only playing in one preseason game. 

Back in 2019, Browns general manager John Dorsey drafted Redwine in the fourth round out of the University of Miami.

With the Browns, Redwine appeared in 27 regular-season games and recorded 69 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception. 

His most notable play of last season was intercepting a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the Browns dominant 48-37 playoff victory over their division rival.

lions5
News

5 Defensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

hollister5
News

5 Offensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

campbell5
News

2021 Schedule: Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

USATSI_16645909_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Should Claim K Jake Verity

reynolds5
News

2021 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

campbell5
News

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Look Like Two-Win Football Team

kennedy5
News

Grading Detroit Lions' 2021 Roster

holmes5
News

Detroit Lions Announce 2021 53-Man Roster