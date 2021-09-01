5 Offensive Players Detroit Lions Should Target From Other NFL Teams

Lions should attempt to acquire these five NFL players to improve their offense.

The Detroit Lions should be among the more active teams scouring the NFL waiver wire and transactions list for players to claim and sign from other teams.

Despite trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson, there remains a glaring hole at the wideout position that general manager Brad Holmes must address prior to the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are five offensive players the Detroit Lions should consider adding to the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington Football Team

Gandy-Golden was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft after playing college football at Liberty.

Unfortunately, he missed a large portion of his rookie campaign dealing with a hamstring injury. He recorded one reception for three yards and one carry for 22 yards.

During the preseason, Gandy-Golden secured seven receptions for a total of 77 yards.

While the 6-foot-4 wideout is not the fast receiver in the league, he could become a big target for new signal-caller Jared Goff.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, Cleveland Browns

A former member of the Los Angeles Rams could interest Detroit's new front office.

Hodge has mostly thrived on special teams, but has been known to move the chains when targeted.

He could be an inexpensive, versatile option for the Lions to add to the wide receivers room this season.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

A surprise roster decision among the media, Johnson had earned the respect of the coaching staff and observers of his play while with Los Angeles.

“It was a tough one, a really tough one,” head coach Brandon Staley told reporters. “T-Billy has done a lot for this team in the past and he did some good things for us in camp. That was one of the tougher conversations that I had today."

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has familiarity with Johnson, as the 6-foot-1, 193-pound wideout secured 20 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

Tight end Jacob Hollister, Buffalo Bills

After two seasons not being productive for the New England Patriots, Hollister had a solid 2019 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks.

He recorded 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns two seasons ago. Then, his production plummeted in 2020, as he was only targeted on 40 occasions last season.

He was recently released after spending the preseason with the Bills.

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer, Los Angeles Rams

General manager Brad Holmes has familiarity with Brewer, as he was partly responsible for bringing him to the Rams.

Brewer could be a versatile option since the Lions parted ways with lineman Tyrell Crosby, but could also be a risk since he opted out of playing last season.