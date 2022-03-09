5 Potential Lions Trades

Read more about five potential trades the Detroit Lions could pull off this offseason.

The Detroit Lions have plenty of decisions to make heading into the 2022 offseason.

General manager Brad Holmes and company are looking to rebuild the organization into a winner, a status they have held only fleetingly in recent memory.

One way to do this would be to exchange some of the team’s up-and-coming talent for more draft picks. Though the Lions finished 2021 with just three wins, there are several talented options that may be enticing for opposing teams.

Below are five of the Lions’ most tradeable assets and what they could command in hypothetical deals.

Taylor Decker

Trade: Decker to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2022 fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall) and a 2023 third-round pick

After missing the first half of the 2021 season with a finger injury, Decker returned to action and performed well. He proved he’s still among the top linemen in the division, and was steady during his time on the field.

Decker’s reliability gives him value, and the Lions have young offensive linemen in Penei Sewell and Matt Nelson who have proved they are capable of leading the charge.

By trading him to the Bengals, the team could add a draft pick in a round where it doesn't currently have one, while giving its trade partner an experienced option to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.

In this trade, the Bengals could hold on to their first-round selection and make another addition to its line, while bringing on an experienced piece, as well.

T.J. Hockenson

Trade: Hockenson to the New York Jets for a 2022 second-round pick (No. 38 overall via Carolina), fourth-round pick (compensatory selection) and a 2023 third-round pick

Hockenson is another proven player who has been very good when healthy. In his one full healthy season, he was a Pro Bowler. The Iowa product was enjoying a very productive campaign in 2021 before an injury cut it short.

This trade adequately compensates the Lions, with two picks in the upcoming draft and one in the future. Meanwhile, it gives young Jets quarterback Zach Wilson an asset in the passing game. It would also clear the Lions of the large commitment they are due to make when Hockenson’s contract is up after the 2023 season.

© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift

Trade: Swift and the No. 32 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), third-round pick (No. 57 overall), fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) and a 2023 second-round pick

Trading someone who was the offense’s best playmaker last season doesn’t make a ton of sense unless it’s for a haul. In this case, it may be too good to pass up. The Bills could benefit from adding a playmaker like Swift, and could be willing to give up this set of picks to do so.

Swift is on a very team-friendly contract, so the Bills would not be in a rush to commit to the running back. Meanwhile, the extra draft assets would give the Lions more opportunities to pick one of the top backs available, while adding an immediate play-making contributor a few picks early by swapping the No. 32 overall selection for pick No. 25.

Will Harris

Trade: Harris to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 248 overall)

Harris has had his ups and downs while playing in Detroit. He was exposed for having tackling issues and problems tracking downfield plays and taking bad angles. However, he enjoyed a solid finish to the season after being moved to cornerback.

In this scenario, he gets a change of scenery while the Lions add an additional late-round pick. This allows Holmes another chance to find a gem near the end of the draft while Harris gets a chance to essentially start over with a new team early in his career.

Austin Bryant

Trade: Bryant to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall)

In limited action, Bryant has proven to be a steady contributor for the Detroit Lions. He got his first extended action in 2021, amassing 4.5 sacks in 14 games. The Colts need edge help and could be willing to part with one of their few picks to get it.

By adding Bryant, the Colts could swap a pick for a player who looked as though he may be ready for a breakout. Detroit may draft an EDGE rusher with its first pick in 2022, and with Trey Flowers, Romeo and Julian Okwara and potentially Charles Harris back, the Lions could be willing to put Bryant on the trade market.