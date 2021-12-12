5 Questions with Mile High Huddle

Zack Kelberman is a writer and deputy editor of SI's MileHighHuddle.com.

He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Broncos contest Sunday.

1.) How would you assess the play of the Denver Broncos the past few weeks ahead of their Week 14 game against the Lions?

Zack Kelberman: The Broncos have responded following their Week 11 bye in typical fashion, alternating wins and losses between subpar and superior opponents. The team squandered a golden opportunity -- first place in the AFC West -- in last week's loss to Kansas City, once more raising questions about the future of its coaching staff and starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. Proverbially, the Broncos are what Forrest Gump described as a box of chocolates, the world-beaters or basement-dwellers on any given basis. You never know which you'll get.

2.) What is the biggest strength of the Broncos' offense and defense?

Kelberman: The biggest strength of Denver's offense is its potent rushing attack, led by second-round rookie Javonte Williams. Williams totaled 178 scrimmage yards (102 rushing and 76 receiving) and one touchdown vs. the Chiefs a week ago. Williams is buoyed by veteran RB Melvin Gordon, the team's rushing leader who's trending toward playing Sunday after sitting out Week 13 with a hip injury. The biggest defensive strength is the Broncos' secondary, which features first-round rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, both of whom have combined for eight interceptions. The club ranks 10th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 220.3 yards per game.

3.) Detroit is coming in, riding high off their first victory of the season, but are dealing with a rash of injuries, illness and a COVID-19 outbreak. Any chance the Broncos are overlooking the Lions?

Kelberman: Never say never with embattled head coach Vic Fangio, the primary culprit for Denver's bipolar ways. That being said, though, Fangio and company should have learned in their stunning Week 9 upset of the Cowboys what can happen when you overlook an opponent, regardless of record or controversy. Keyword: "Should." We shall see.

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

4.) What is the biggest concern the Broncos should have in dealing with the Lions?

Kelberman: You said it, John. This has the makings of a(nother) classic trap game for the 6-6 Broncos, which are fighting desperately to stay afloat in the AFC playoff race. If for one second they simply assume they'll win, if for one snap they get too big for their britches, things could get very, very ugly at Empower Field. My biggest concern is Fangio not having his players ready to handle business, nary a presumption about the visiting opponent. Just ask the Vikings.

5.) How do you see the Week 14 contest playing out between the Lions and the Broncos?

Kelberman: It's cliche, but there are no "gimme" games in this business, and certainly no games the Broncos are circling as automatic victories. But, considering the talent discrepancies of the teams and postseason implications for the Orange and Blue, as well as the Mile High home-field advantage, it's difficult not to envision a Denver dub. The recent death of franchise legend Demaryius Thomas should add a little extra juice for the Broncos, too. The question for Denver becomes: Will its defense score more than its offense?