5 Things Jarrad Davis Must Improve Upon in 2022

The Lions recently brought back a familiar face in linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Davis had been a first-round draft choice by Detroit. He spent 2017-20 playing for the Lions, before signing with the N.Y. Jets in 2021.

Due to an ankle injury, Davis only saw action in seven games for the Jets. He played inside and outside linebacker, while logging 208 snaps and 17.49 percent playing time in New York’s defense. Davis produced 25 tackles (18 solo) and zero sacks, and the Jets elected not to re-sign him for a number of reasons.

The time missed due to injury, coupled with the low production, probably had a lot to do with it. However, it was also alarming how bad Davis looked on game film against Cincinnati (10/31), Indianapolis (11/4) and Buffalo (11/14).

While Davis is more athletically suited to be a coverage linebacker than a run stuffer from a playing-strength standpoint, he still struggled mightily playing at the SAM (strong side linebacker) spot for New York.

How much did he struggle?

The Bengals, Colts and Bills completed every single pass to whomever he was attempting to cover.

Davis additionally had major issues against the run, and he was not effective blitzing, either. He came close once against Buffalo, but he completely missed quarterback Josh Allen in the pocket and ran right past him.

All in all, Davis was not a playmaker in any sense of the word.

Davis is currently listed as Detroit’s backup SAM behind Derrick Barnes.

Yes, Davis has another chance to revive his career being back in Detroit. But, there are five things he must absolutely improve upon.

Become less hesitant in pass coverage

Davis reacts a split second slow in coverages, which allows opposing tight ends and running backs to gain separation and create a throwing window. Davis needs to somehow and someway close those windows. He was victimized in the passing game.

Attack the line of scrimmage on running plays

There were too many plays on game film where Davis was passive and he waited to initiate a response on running plays. He showed this tendency to wait for the runner to reach where he was at, before deciding to react and get involved. That cannot happen. It takes more than that to win in this league.

Improve tackling

Davis missed way too many tackles. He came in too high or too low, or sometimes he over-pursued and missed altogether, like on the touchdown run by Matt Breida on Buffalo. Davis looked downright awkward some of the time. He needs to get back to basics and form tackling.

Get better in taking on and shedding blockers

This is a big one. These three teams were able to dominate him at the point of attack too often. Davis showed a tendency not to use his hands and to just run into blockers with his body. He was easily controlled in these situations.

Avoid blockers when blitzing

Davis was sent on a good number of blitz attempts off the edge, but he was easily neutralized by blockers. Davis does not have raw power, and he showed zero pass-rushing moves. He has to find a way to somehow avoid blockers, and be able to get to the quarterback when he is in the game.