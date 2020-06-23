AllLions
Sheila Ford Hamp: "I Don't Have a Hit List"

John Maakaron

At the end of the 2019 season, Lions ownership met with general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia to reveal the fate of their futures. 

"We expect to be a playoff contender (in 2020), and those are our expectations, which we’ve expressed to both Bob and to Matt," then-owner Martha Ford said to a small group of reporters. 

The organization believed Quinn and Patricia needed more time in order to continue the "progress" they had made. 

At her introductory Zoom press conference, new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp provided more detail regarding the "win-now" mandate established by upper management.

As Ford Hamp described, 

"I don't want to say anything about wins and losses. We want to see major improvement. I can't really say what those specific measures are going to be. I don't know what the season is going be like yet. Believe me, major improvement is the goal."

In regards to changes she wants to make, she commented, "I want to take a deeper dive into the organization, so I can really know and understand. I don't have a particular agenda in mind of changes. I just want to understand and know better, and then be able to make better informed decisions on my own about if things need to be done or changed. But, I don't have a hit list or anything right now. So, I want to be a learner to begin with."

