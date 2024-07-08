Former Lions CB Suspended Eight Games
Former Detroit Lions and current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has been suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to reports Monday.
Sutton will be eligible to be reinstated by the league on Oct. 29, which is the day after Pittsburgh's Week 8 showdown with the New York Giants.
"Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers is suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, it was announced (Monday)" read a statement from the league office. "The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined that he violated the Personal Conduct Policy."
Sutton was released by the Lions on March 21 after he was revealed to be wanted by Florida police for an incident that occured on March 7. He was eventually arrested and charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery.
The Tennessee product was released upon his own recognizance and later signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in early-June.
Sutton played one year with the Lions, signing a three-year deal with the team prior to last season. He recorded 65 tackles and one interception. Prior to joining the Lions, he had spent the previous six seasons with the Steelers.
