Former Lions EDGE Signs With Dallas Cowboys
A former Detroit Lions defensive standout is getting another shot in the NFL.
On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Dallas Cowboys have signed former Lions and Cleveland Browns defensive end James Houston.
A sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2022, Houston began his career on Detroit's practice squad before debuting with a two-sack game on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. This led to Houston recording eight sacks in seven total games.
However, he was ultimately unable to recapture that magic. After failing to catch on as the team's SAM linebacker in training camp in 2023, he suffered a fractured ankle covering a punt in Week 2 against Seattle. This injury would sideline him all the way until the NFC Championship game.
Houston got another shot to make an impact in 2024, this time as a traditional defensive end, but was a healthy scratch to start the year. The injury to Aidan Hutchinson afforded the Jackson State product one last run of chances, but his time with the Lions came to an end when he was waived on Nov. 26.
Across three seasons in Detroit, Houston appeared in a total of 17 games with three starts. He recorded 21 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine sacks over that time.
The Browns claimed Houston off of waivers, but he did not make a significant impact over the course of the remainder of the season. Now, Houston gets the chance to try and regain his groove with the Cowboys.