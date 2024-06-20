Former Lions Kicker Claimed by NFC North Rival
Former Detroit Lions kicker James Turner has landed with another team in the NFC North.
On Thursday, it was announced that the Green Bay Packers had been awarded Turner after placing a waiver claim on him. The Lions waived Turner after signing popular UFL kicker Jake Bates.
The Packers were one of the other teams interested in Bates at the conclusion of the UFL season, where Bates rose to stardom as the kicker for the Michigan Panthers.
Detroit will have two competitors for its kicking job in training camp, as Bates will battle with incumbent veteran Michael Badgley.
Bates was a hit with the Lions fan base quickly into the UFL season, as he knocked down multiple 60-plus yard kicks at Ford Field, where the Lions play their home games.
Now, the former UFL kicker will battle against Badgley, who has spent parts of the last two seasons kicking for the Lions. Last year, Badgley took over the job from Riley Patterson late in the regular season and was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goal attempts.
Turner will battle with Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph for Green Bay’s kicking position. The Packers recently released former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny. The Louisville and Michigan product had a strong showing during open portions of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp competing against Badgley.
In college, Turner hit 65-of-80 career field goal attempts between four seasons at Louisville and one at Michigan. He initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent.
