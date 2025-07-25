Former Lions WR Signs With Atlanta Falcons
A former Detroit Lions wide receiver has found a new home.
According to reports Friday, veteran D.J. Chark is signing with the Atlanta Falcons after visiting the team. This will be the fifth team Chark will suit up for in his career, which includes a one-year stop with Detroit during the 2022 season.
Chark came to Detroit on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, and wound up playing an important role throughout the season. He appeared in 11 games, catching 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
One of Chark's biggest moments during his stop in Detroit was hauling in a pass from Jared Goff to convert a game-clinching fourth-down against the Green Bay Packers in the final game of that season.
Chark would move on from Detroit that offseason, signing with the Carolina Panthers. He hauled in 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns. He inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2024 season, but was limited to seven games and had just four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Now, the veteran is looking to revive his career with the Atlanta Falcons. At his best, Chark was a Pro Bowl receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 season, which saw him surpass 1,000 receiving yards.
However, injuries have limited his consistency and performance. Through seven seasons, Chark has yet to put together a full 17-game slate. He began his career as a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL draft.
In 76 career games, Chark has 216 receptions for 3,1000 yards and 24 touchdowns.