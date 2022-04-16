Read more on the four areas Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker must improve in headed into the 2022 season.

Tracy Walker is the greatest source of frustration on the Lions.

That is because while the Detroit safety has the most raw ability of any player currently on the roster, it has not translated to his play on the field consistently enough.

The Lions' Week 3 game last season vs. the Baltimore Ravens was a classic example. Walker was hardly seen on the television screen when Detroit was on defense, and was hardly seen making any plays.

Walker was nowhere to be found a vast majority of the time. He arrived late to provide help in pass coverage. It literally was like watching Detroit try to play defense with 10 men on the field.



For Walker’s sake, it would be best if Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not play the game film in front of the entire team.

In fact, it seems doubtful Campbell even watched that game film, given the fact that Walker was rewarded with a three-year, $25 million extension.

Detroit's Week 8 blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles was not much better. Philadelphia running back Jordan Howard ran over Walker at the goal line. Walker flat-out missed a tackle on a second Howard touchdown run later that afternoon, too.

Then, in the Lions' 2021 season finale against Green Bay, Walker looked much better (especially in the second half). All of a sudden Walker was flying all around and making stops. Walker finished that game with a season-high 14 tackles.



Walker has the ability to be an impact defensive performer on a weekly basis. However, getting that high-level play out of him is the riddle.

Here are four things Walker must do to improve, headed into the 2022 season.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

1.) Provide better help in the deep passing game

Walker was consistently a day late and a dollar short on deeper routes, and down the sidelines, in the aforementioned games. He did not look like he has the necessary speed and range to actually make a difference. If he lacks the necessary speed, he will need to play better angles or make better guesses.

2.) Attack the line of scrimmage on running plays



Walker either ended up by the pile after the running play was over, or reluctantly got involved once the back reached where he was way downfield. Walker showed toward the end of the Green Bay game that he is capable of flying in and making stops. That needs to be the new norm for him in 2022.

3.) Shed blocks better on runs

There were too many examples to count when blockers proved to be too much for Walker to handle. He has got to improve at using his hands to shed blocks, so he can be more involved in run support.

4.) Become a better tackler

Walker likes to hit more than he likes to wrap up and form-tackle. The problem with that is his hits are not always enough to get the job done.

There were other examples, too, when his body was too out of control and he missed tackles (see Packers tight end Josiah Deguara's 62-yard touchdown).

One of the most basic functions of playing safety is to be a dependable tackler. Walker has a lot of room to grow in this area.