A team that possesses a young core of offensive linemen never has an immediate need for help at the position.

Then again, a little depth never hurts.

Though the Detroit Lions have a solid stable of starters on their offensive line, the organization found out quickly what can happen over the course of an NFL season. All five projected starters missed at least one game in 2021, with two missing at least eight games.

Though all five starters are back with the team for another season, the Lions will, at some point, need to address depth at the various positions on the line.

With more immediate needs taking up the earlier rounds, Detroit could wind up searching for depth at center, guard and tackle in the later stages of draft weekend.

Here are four projected late-round prospects who could be good fits for the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cade Mays, C/G, Tennessee

A five-star prospect in high school, Mays originally committed to play at Georgia. However, he transferred to Tennessee, after two seasons with the Bulldogs. During his college career, he played all five offensive line spots at some point.

His best season was his most recent, a 2021 campaign that saw him earn All-SEC second-team honors. Mays twice received SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

The concerns with the Knoxville, Tenn., native are with his technique. With some teaching, his potential can be untapped as he grows. He has experience with the Lions’ coaching staff, as he played for the American Team coached by Detroit at the Senior Bowl.

Right now, SI’s NFL Draft Bible has placed a fourth-round grade on the soon-to-be 23-year-old. His versatility is appetizing in the latter part of the draft, so he could be a steal if he slips to the fifth or sixth round.

Thayer Munford, G/T, Ohio State

Much like Mays, Munford is a versatile athlete. He was bumped inside to guard in his final season with the Buckeyes, and his future position is uncertain. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him listed as a guard, while NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has him as a tackle.

As long as the versatility is channeled, he could wind up being a valuable asset for Detroit, as it builds its youth on the offensive line. Some scouts have issues with Munford’s speed, but they believe he’s good enough with his hands to make up for some of this.

SI’s NFL Draft Bible has a third-round grade on Munford, while other outlets have him between a fourth-and-fifth-rounder.

Spencer Burford, T, UTSA

Small-school prospects can produce big returns in the late rounds of the draft. Burford, who hails from the University of Texas-San Antonio, is hoping to become one of those players who exemplify this thought.

Burford is a middle-of-the-road prospect who finished with a 76.8 overall offensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. He grades out slightly better as a run blocker than in the pass game. Though a bit more balance is ideal, this skill set fits the mold of a potential swing tackle.

Detroit has tackle depth in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. Matt Nelson was serviceable as the swing option a year ago, but the team could benefit from adding another young piece.

Burford is rated as anywhere from a fifth-rounder to a priority free agent.

Jason Poe, G, Mercer

At 6-foot, 300 pounds even, Poe is a player who could wind up making a splash from Mercer, an FCS school. He’s a bit undersized and very raw, having begun playing football while in high school.

Yet, the way he plays could be very enticing to Detroit head coach Dan Campbell. Brugler describes him as “more of an undersized and frenetic battering ram than a controlled blocker.”

He’s explosive despite being small, channeling his body size into the most possible aggression. By taking a chance on Poe late in the draft, Detroit could wind up with someone who has the "heart of a Lion."