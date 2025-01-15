Four Lions Miss Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions conducted their first full practice of the week Wednesday to prepare for the Washington Commanders.
Running back David Montgomery, who has missed the team's last three games with a knee injury, was on the field in action at practice after being listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report. Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who suffered a foot injury against Minnesota, was also present.
Among the players not participating at practice were Taylor Decker, Kevin Zeitler, Ennis Rakestraw and Pat O'Connor.
Rakestraw began his return to practice window last week after being on injured reserve since Week 12 with a hamstring injury. Zeitler (hamstring) and O'Connor (calf) both suffered injuries against the Vikings in Week 18. The reason for Decker's absence is undisclosed, as he was not listed on the injury report Tuesday.
There is a building sense of excitement for Montgomery's return, as he has been a key force in the offense since arriving in Detroit prior to the 2023 season. From both an on-field performance and a cultural standpoint, he has proven to be an excellent fit.
After missing the last three games, Montgomery said Tuesday that he hopes to play without any restrictions against Washington. His teammates are eagerly anticipating his presence being back in the fold.
"It's gonna mean a lot. He's a big, big part of this team. Any time you get a key player or a guy like him, the way he runs you can't really replace it," said wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "To have him back, we're all super excited on the offensive side of the ball cause he sets a tone for us on offense. He gets guys going. So we can't wait to have him out there, so I'm excited to see him go out and practice again and then have him out there for the game."
